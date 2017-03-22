Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 03.22.17

Kevin Klein Live may not be the most musically inclined group of individuals (Twinkie excluded of course), the show debuted a song about a day of the week they find underappreciated, which would be Wednesday. It’s been unrecognized in the music world for too long, so the show was thrilled to hear anything for red headed stepchild of the week. There were plenty of fire emojis sent to the show following the song’s original broadcast, but Kevin was convinced the texters meant they wanted to burn all copies of the song and the station down for playing it in the first place.

Plus, March Badness goes after the worst people you find at the grocery store, with nominees provided from Kevin Klein Live itself. Now some of the picks from the show members didn’t make the cut when it came to the final bracket, but clearly it touched a nerve with Useless Weirdo getting surprisingly angry just talking about his pick. But more importantly, Twinkie revealed his past working at a grocery store as a bagger, fulfilling his role as being the worker too slow to keep up with demand. Voting is still live for today’s March Badness tournament at the Kevin Klein Live Twitter account.

Also on today’s podcast:

Seconds of Dave Chappelle’s latest stand up specials

Ally proves she’s not best suited for reporting news about NCAA March Madness gambling

One overly emotional caller goes insanely bananas over winning tickets to Duran Duran

And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes