Milkbomb Bringing Ice Cream-Stuffed Donuts To SF This Summer

It just so happens that I was daydreaming about southern California staple, Afters Ice Cream, and their wonderful milky buns when I came across news that San Francisco is getting their very own spot that features warm donuts filled with ice cream!

Milkbomb will open their first location at 1717 17th St. (easy to remember) in the city this summer & they’ll be serving glazed donuts filled with ice cream flavors like horchata, birthday cake, & Vietnamese coffee.

An exact summer 2017 opening date still hasn’t been set, but should be announced soon.

MILKBOMB Ice Cream coming soon to San Francisco! SIGN UP NOW for *F R E E* Ice Cream at: MilkBombIceCream.com (link in bio) A post shared by MILKBOMB™ Ice Cream (@milkbombicecream) on Aug 26, 2016 at 1:45pm PDT

For more on Milkbomb head to Hoodline.