Milkbomb Bringing Ice Cream-Stuffed Donuts To SF This Summer

It just so happens that I was daydreaming about southern California staple, Afters Ice Cream, and their wonderful milky buns when I came across news that San Francisco is getting their very own spot that features warm donuts filled with ice cream!
Milkbomb will open their first location at 1717 17th St. (easy to remember) in the city this summer & they’ll be serving glazed donuts filled with ice cream flavors like horchata, birthday cake, & Vietnamese coffee.
We can see you drooling. 😋💧 Meet The MILKBOMB Ice Cream Sandwich! "The most disruptive dessert concept to hit the streets of San Francisco." Coming Soon. Stay tuned. Follow us and we'll keep you posted on the Grand Opening date and location. Try one for FREE at our grand opening by signing up at MILKBOMBicecream.com (link in bio) #eatmilkbomb #milkbombicecream #milkbomb #madeinsanfrancisco #free #milkbombicecreamsandwich #madeinsf #foodie #food #foodvids #foodpics #dessert #icecream #icecreamsandwich #donuts #potd #drool #drooling #doughnuts #sanfrancisco #foodies #foodporn #foodaddict #sweettooth #yolo #youonlyliveonce #organicingredients #organicicecream #foodstagram #cheatmeal
An exact summer 2017 opening date still hasn’t been set, but should be announced soon.
