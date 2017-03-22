Outside Lands 2017 Lineup Predictions

San Francisco’s Outside Lands will return for its 10th installment on the weekend of August 11-13, 2017 & we are inching ever closer to Ranger Dave dropping the lineup.

Based on festivals that are happening around the same time (FYF, Osheaga, Lollapalooza, etc…) & other factors like bands playing in the area around August, or conveniently lacking a Bay Area date on OSL weekend here’s who we think may, or may not be coming for 2017.

Likely:

Lorde – All over the festival circuit in 2017 promoting her upcoming album, “Melodrama”, Lorde will plays Lollapalooza the week before & seems likely to make her Bay Area return in August.

The Weeknd – The R&B star’s tour schedule + headline slot on OSL sister festival Bonnaroo makes The Weeknd very possible for his first appearance in Golden Gate Park.

Cage The Elephant – The band currently is only scheduled to play Sacramento on their acoustic tour & are playing Lollapalooza the week before – they are very available to return for the first time since 2009.

Arcade Fire – One of Lollapalooza’s headliners the week prior, Arcade Fire last headlined in 2011 & do not yet have a Bay Area date for 2017.

Spoon – Tour gap on OSL weekend & no Bay Area date yet. (Last played in 2014)

Wiz Khalifa – Playing Lollapalooza the weekend prior, no Bay Area date scheduled.

Justice – Playing Lollapalooza + no Bay Area date scheduled. (Last played in 2012)

Young The Giant – Gap in tour schedule during OSL weekend, routing would make sense. (Last played in 2013).

Possible:

Metallica – On the west coast during OSL weekend and conveniently missing a Bay Area date. (Last played in 2012)

Alt-J – They’ll be in Europe by the end of OSL weekend, meaning if they do play it would likely have to be on the festival’s first day. (Have never played Outside Lands)

Blink-182 – Just announced as part of Lollapalooza the weekend prior, no Bay Area dates scheduled.

Nine Inch Nails – Playing FYF Fest in LA a few weekends before. No Bay Area date scheduled.

Tool – Playing Governor’s Ball in NY in June so their open to festivals – no Bay Area date for 2017.

MGMT – Playing Osheaga in Montreal the week before, no Bay Area date. (Last played in 2011)

Foster The People – Playing Lollapalooza the week prior, no Bay Area date. (Last played in 2011)

Glass Animals – Hitting the festival circuit in 2017 & conveniently free during OSL weekend. (Last played 2015)

Grouplove – Another band playing the major festivals in 2017 and are available. (Last played in 2014)

The Killers – Playing Lollapalooza the weekend before, no Bay Area date. (Last played in 2014)

The Head & The Heart – Playing festivals all summer & no Bay Area date after May. (Last played in 2013)

Liam Gallagher – Playing Lollapalooza the weekend before, no Bay Area date.

Bishop Briggs – Playing Lollapalooza & no Bay Area date past April. (Has never played OSL)

Kaskade – Playing Lollapalooza the weekend before. (Last played OSL in 2013).

The 1975 – No Bay Area date after April 28 (Has never played OSL).

A Tribe Called Quest – Playing FYF Fest & Panorama in July. No Bay Area date.

Unlikely:

twenty one pilots – No dates beyond June.

System of a Down – No U.S. dates announced for 2017.

Frank Ocean – In Europe the weekend of Outside Lands for Flow Festival.

The XX – In Europe the weekend of Outside Lands for Flow Festival.

Two Door Cinema Club – in the UK the same weekend as Outside Lands.

The Shins – In Europe the same weekend as Outside Lands.

Dillon Francis – In Europe the same weekend as Outside Lands.

Galantis – In Europe the same weekend as Outside Lands.

Marshmello – In Europe the same weekend as Outside Lands.

Chance The Rapper – He played last year.

We’ll know the actual Outside Lands lineup soon enough & they’re sure to throw the usual curveballs that help make the festival standout. Last year they brought Dr. Teeth & The Electric Mayhem to the main stage & were the only festival to feature Lionel Richie as a headliner. Keep up with Ranger Dave on Instagram for the latest.