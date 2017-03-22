Resident Evil Escape Experience In San Francisco

Have you taken part in the Resident Evil Escape Experience yet? It’s been in San Francisco since the beginning of February as part of the promotion for the latest game in the series, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

You must be 17 years of age, you can have teams up to sic people, and yes, you’ll be solving clues just like in the game in order to escape.

The event runs through April 8th at SF’s Mojo Theater (2940 16th St.) and tickets are VERY limited at the moment so get ’em now. They’re $40 a pop here.

We escaped!!!! A post shared by tim C (@sillytim2) on Mar 1, 2017 at 9:29pm PST