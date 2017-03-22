Thin Mints-Flavored Beer Has Arrived

Girl scout cookie season may have come to a close for the year, but if you get a craving for thin mints (hopefully you stockpiled some boxes) you can satisfy that with a new beer from New York’s Southern Tier Brewing.
Just in time for St. Patrick's Day, #ThickMint is now available in many markets! Check out the @stbcbeer beer finder at stbcbeer.com/beer-finder to find this beauty. If you can't find it yet, you soon will! This girl scout inspired Imperial Dessert Stout, the newest addition to our #BlackwaterSeries, is perfectly chocolate/mint balanced & has just a touch of sweetness.
The girl scout cookie-inspired Thick Mint is part of the brewery’s Blackwater series of dessert-inspired stouts. Thick Mint is also 10% alcohol by volume (most beers are around 5%) so a few of will definitely have you feeling something.
Thick Mint doesn’t appear to be available anywhere in the Bay Area just yet, but, according to Southern Tier’s Instagram, it should be more widely available soon.