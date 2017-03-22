Thin Mints-Flavored Beer Has Arrived

Girl scout cookie season may have come to a close for the year, but if you get a craving for thin mints (hopefully you stockpiled some boxes) you can satisfy that with a new beer from New York’s Southern Tier Brewing.

The girl scout cookie-inspired Thick Mint is part of the brewery’s Blackwater series of dessert-inspired stouts. Thick Mint is also 10% alcohol by volume (most beers are around 5%) so a few of will definitely have you feeling something.

Have you heard the news? This April we're tipping our brewers caps to everyone's favorite Girl Scout cookie with a 10% ABV Blackwater Series Dessert Stout called #ThickMint. How many boxes can we put you down for? Tag your mint chocolate loving friends below… A post shared by Southern Tier Brewing Company (@stbcbeer) on Feb 16, 2017 at 1:45pm PST

Thick Mint doesn’t appear to be available anywhere in the Bay Area just yet, but, according to Southern Tier’s Instagram, it should be more widely available soon.