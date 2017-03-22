Vans Warped Tour 2017 Lineup Announced

March 22, 2017 4:25 PM
Filed Under: beartooth, GWAR, hatebreed, Vans Warped Tour

The lineup for this summer’s Vans Warped Tour has been unveiled and here it is:

It returns to the Bay Area on Friday August 4th at the Shoreline in Mountain View & tickets are available now!

This year’s lineup at Shoreline includes:

  • Attila
  • American Authors
  • Andy Black
  • The Acacia Strain
  • Beartooth
  • Blessthefall
  • CKY
  • Creeper
  • Dance Gavin Dance
  • Emmure
  • Fit For A King
  • Goldfinger
  • GWAR
  • Hands Like Houses
  • Hatebreed
  • Hawthorne Heights
  • I Prevail
  • Memphis May Fire
  • Microwave
  • Municipal Waste
  • Neck Deep
  • New Years Day
  • Our Last Night
  • Sammy Adams
  • Silverstein
  • Stick To Your Guns
  • Strung Out
  • tiLLie
  • Trophy Eyes
  • T.S.O.L.
  • Watsky
  • William Control

+ whatever the “Mutant Party Zone” is.

Let’s get sunburnt together on the Shoreline parking lot August 4th.

 

 

