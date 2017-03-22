Vans Warped Tour 2017 Lineup Announced

The lineup for this summer’s Vans Warped Tour has been unveiled and here it is:

It returns to the Bay Area on Friday August 4th at the Shoreline in Mountain View & tickets are available now!

This year’s lineup at Shoreline includes:

Attila

American Authors

Andy Black

The Acacia Strain

Beartooth

Blessthefall

CKY

Creeper

Dance Gavin Dance

Emmure

Fit For A King

Goldfinger

GWAR

Hands Like Houses

Hatebreed

Hawthorne Heights

I Prevail

Memphis May Fire

Microwave

Municipal Waste

Neck Deep

New Years Day

Our Last Night

Sammy Adams

Silverstein

Stick To Your Guns

Strung Out

tiLLie

Trophy Eyes

T.S.O.L.

Watsky

William Control

+ whatever the “Mutant Party Zone” is.

Let’s get sunburnt together on the Shoreline parking lot August 4th.