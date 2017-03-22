Vans Warped Tour 2017 Lineup Announced

The lineup for this summer’s Vans Warped Tour has been unveiled and here it is:
It returns to the Bay Area on Friday August 4th at the Shoreline in Mountain View & tickets are available now!
This year’s lineup at Shoreline includes:
- Attila
- American Authors
- Andy Black
- The Acacia Strain
- Beartooth
- Blessthefall
- CKY
- Creeper
- Dance Gavin Dance
- Emmure
- Fit For A King
- Goldfinger
- GWAR
- Hands Like Houses
- Hatebreed
- Hawthorne Heights
- I Prevail
- Memphis May Fire
- Microwave
- Municipal Waste
- Neck Deep
- New Years Day
- Our Last Night
- Sammy Adams
- Silverstein
- Stick To Your Guns
- Strung Out
- tiLLie
- Trophy Eyes
- T.S.O.L.
- Watsky
- William Control
+ whatever the “Mutant Party Zone” is.
Let’s get sunburnt together on the Shoreline parking lot August 4th.