Netflix is bringing to life a popular Japanese manga series from 2003. “Death Note” will premiere on August 25, 2017 & our first look at the film has arrived.

The film stars Nat Wolff (The Fault In Our Stars) & Keith Stanfield (Atlanta) & is directed by Adam Winged (The Blair Witch Project).

The original manga series was adapted into an anime, video games, and even a musical. We’ll see how the live-action movie is at the end of summer.