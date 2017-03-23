Bay Area Rents Falling In Cities; On The Rise In Some Suburbs

Zumper has put together have put together their Bay Area Metro report and it has provided some very interesting details on rent price trends over the last year.

For example, while San Francisco still has the most expensive rents of any Bay Area city (~$3,270 for a one bedroom) that’s actually down 9% from one year ago.

Palo Alto & Redwood City have the 2nd & 3rd highest rents in the Bay Area, but they too are way down from this time one year ago. (8% & 15% respectively).

Your least expensive Bay Area city? Vallejo earns that distinction with 1 bedroom apartments at $1,300 a month on average. (Up 10% from 1 year ago).

Santa Rosa & Napa were next as the least expensive places in which to rent.

Meanwhile, the towns with the biggest increase in rent price for 1 bedrooms over the last year are:

Petaluma (up 15% from 2016 @ $2,030 on average)

Concord (up 14.6% from 2016 @ $1,570 on average)

San Leandro (up 12.5% from 2016 @ $1,800 on average)

The California state median rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $1,617 a month so most Bay Area cities still exceed that, SF even doubles it.

For all the graphs & trends head to Zumper.