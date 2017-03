Legendary actor Bill Murray is in town to watch Xavier play in the NCAA Tournament at San Jose’s SAP Center because his son Luke is an assistant coach for the team.

Bill is enjoying himself.

Bill Murray is elated pic.twitter.com/GK5O0BOSKF — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 24, 2017

Bill Murray going fishing 😂🎣 pic.twitter.com/kmp6eT9YoQ — DJ Wigsey (@ADAMnichols_) March 24, 2017

Bill Murray cheering on X pic.twitter.com/uFoNsbHWzn — John Marshall (@jmarshallap) March 24, 2017

Look at Bill Murray! He is so happy! — *Pseudonym* (@NoMoreSpearows) March 24, 2017

Bill Murray of course is also a huge Chicago Cubs fan so he’s having a decent sports year.

Xavier’s win means Bill will be hanging out in the Bay Area for the next few days as Xavier will play Gonzaga for a trip to the Final 4 in San Jose on Saturday.