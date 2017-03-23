Gorillaz To Release New Album ‘Humanz’ In April; Hear Four New Tracks Now

Gorillaz are fully back. Today they announced that their first new album since 2011’s “The Fall” is called “Humanz” & will be out on April 28th.

#2D #HUMANZ A post shared by Gorillaz (@gorillaz) on Mar 23, 2017 at 9:38am PDT

Damon Albarn announced that Gorillaz will make their live return in London tomorrow where they will play the new album “Humanz” in full. The band also put 4 new songs from the album on YouTube. Watch the videos for each below:

We reported the track listing earlier this week & it’s extensive.

Humanz Tracklist:

01. Ascension (feat. Vince Staples)

02. Strobelite (feat. Peven Everett)

03. Saturnz Barz (feat. Popcaan)

04. Momentz (feat. De La Soul)

05. Submission (feat. Danny Brown & Kelela)

06. Charger (feat. Grace Jones)

07. Andromeda (feat. D.R.A.M.)

08. Busted and Blue

09. Carnival (feat. Anthony Hamilton)

10. Let Me Out (feat. Mavis Staples & Pusha T)

11. Sex Murder Party (feat. Jamie Principle & Zebra Katz)

12. She’s My Collar (feat. Kali Uchis)

13. Hallelujah Money (feat. Benjamin Clementine)

14. We Got The Power (feat. Jehnny Beth)

Deluxe edition bonus tracks:

15. The Apprentice (feat. Rag’n’bone Man, Zebra Katz & Ray BLK)

16. Halfway To The Halfway House (feat. Peven Everett)

17. Out Of Body (feat. Kilo Kish, Zebra Katz & Imani Voshana

18. Ticker Tape (feat. Carly Simon & Kali Uchis)

19. Circle Of Friendz (feat. Brandon Markell Holmes)