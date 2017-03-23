Gorillaz To Release New Album ‘Humanz’ In April; Hear Four New Tracks Now

Gorillaz are fully back. Today they announced that their first new album since 2011’s “The Fall” is called “Humanz” & will be out on April 28th.
Damon Albarn announced that Gorillaz will make their live return in London tomorrow where they will play the new album “Humanz” in full. The band also put 4 new songs from the album on YouTube. Watch the videos for each below:
We reported the track listing earlier this week & it’s extensive.
Humanz Tracklist:
01. Ascension (feat. Vince Staples)
02. Strobelite (feat. Peven Everett)
03. Saturnz Barz (feat. Popcaan)
04. Momentz (feat. De La Soul)
05. Submission (feat. Danny Brown & Kelela)
06. Charger (feat. Grace Jones)
07. Andromeda (feat. D.R.A.M.)
08. Busted and Blue
09. Carnival (feat. Anthony Hamilton)
10. Let Me Out (feat. Mavis Staples & Pusha T)
11. Sex Murder Party (feat. Jamie Principle & Zebra Katz)
12. She’s My Collar (feat. Kali Uchis)
13. Hallelujah Money (feat. Benjamin Clementine)
14. We Got The Power (feat. Jehnny Beth)
Deluxe edition bonus tracks:
15. The Apprentice (feat. Rag’n’bone Man, Zebra Katz & Ray BLK)
16. Halfway To The Halfway House (feat. Peven Everett)
17. Out Of Body (feat. Kilo Kish, Zebra Katz & Imani Voshana
18. Ticker Tape (feat. Carly Simon & Kali Uchis)
19. Circle Of Friendz (feat. Brandon Markell Holmes)