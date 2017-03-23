Jack Daniels Is Selling Whiskey-Flavored Coffee

March 23, 2017 7:34 PM
Filed Under: coffee, Jack Daniels

So, Jack Daniels recently launched a line of whiskey flavored coffee.

It contains 100% Arabica infused with authentic Jack Daniel’s® Tennessee Whiskey. You’ll be able to taste “distinct caramel & vanilla notes” of Jack Daniels whiskey in each sip.

The coffees are available online at the Jack Daniels online store, they are a little pricey though. An 8.8-ounce can of coffee will run $21.95.

It’s worth noting that even though the coffee is infused with the flavor of whiskey – it’s actually non-alcoholic.

For more – head to Jackdanielscoffee.com.

