Jack Daniels Is Selling Whiskey-Flavored Coffee

So, Jack Daniels recently launched a line of whiskey flavored coffee.
It contains 100% Arabica infused with authentic Jack Daniel’s® Tennessee Whiskey. You’ll be able to taste “distinct caramel & vanilla notes” of Jack Daniels whiskey in each sip.
The coffees are available online at the Jack Daniels online store, they are a little pricey though. An 8.8-ounce can of coffee will run $21.95.
It’s worth noting that even though the coffee is infused with the flavor of whiskey – it’s actually non-alcoholic.
For more – head to Jackdanielscoffee.com.