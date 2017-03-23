Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 03.23.17

Even though Kevin was no where to be found for whatever reason today, the rest of the show was here for the Bay Area to press on, especially considering today is a Double Trouble Thursday. The show wasn’t going to call it quits just because of one missing show member, especially with today being the final day for March Badness before every winner goes head to head to see who is the worst person of them all. Today’s subject was Worst Roommates, from the Space Hoarder to the Common Space Dominator and much more. How you had a roommate that fits into these categories? Even so, voting is still live on the Kevin Klein Live Twitter.

Plus, with the story of an Australian trying to impress a British backpacker in a series of events that led to the man getting attacked by a crocodile, this got the show thinking about ridiculous things they have done to try to impress women with disastrous results. Useless Weirdo told us about a time he tried impressing a girl in high school by editing a Wikipedia article, but it looks like Dead Eyes was the one with the far more embarrassing story, ending with the same results as every romantic encounter Useless Weirdo has ever had.

Also on today’s podcast:

Trying to figure out what sea creature would make the best drinking device

Should They Apologize looks at an erotic photo shoot that used a pet raccoon

How Live 105’s home may be the best place to be in the event of a nuclear apocalypse

And more!

