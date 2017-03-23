LISTEN: Middle School Mash-Up Combines All Your 2000’s Era Faves

A new mashup has surfaced today courtesy of producer Doctor Brixx & it combines all of your emotions favorites from the 2000’s.

Here’s every song featured in the mix:

0:00 – The Killers – Mr. Brightside

0:00 – Taking Back Sunday – MakeDamnSure

0:12 – blink-182 – All The Small Things

0:13 – Paramore – Misery Business

0:32 – Panic! at the Disco – I Write Sins, Not Tragedies

0:43 – Jimmy Eat World – Bleed American

0:43 – Green Day – American Idiot

0:43 – The Used – Buried Myself Alive

0:45 – Good Charlotte – The Anthem

1:02 – We The Kings – Check Yes Juliet

1:04 – Brand New – Sic Transit Gloria…Glory Fades

1:07 – All American Rejects – Dirty Little Secret

1:10 – Paramore – Pressure

1:25 – Dashboard Confessional – Hands Down

1:26 – blink-182 – Down

1:28 – Yellowcard – Only One

1:46 – Avril Lavigne – Complicated

1:47 – Saves The Day – Shoulder to the Wheel

1:50 – Weezer – Beverly Hills

1:52 – Sum 41 – Fat Lip

2:07 – The Offspring – Self Esteem

2:22 – Fall Out Boy – This Ain’t A Scene, It’s An Arms Race

2:31 – Evanescence – Bring Me To Life

2:59 – Third Eye Blind – Semi Charmed Life

3:01 – 30 Seconds to Mars – The Kill

3:07 – The Used – The Taste of Ink

3:18 – Simple Plan – I’m Just A Kid

3:19 – All American Rejects – Move Along

3:23 – Fall Out Boy – Dance, Dance

3:42 – A Day to Remember – If It Means A Lot To You

3:43 – Linkin Park – Numb

4:01 – Sum 41 – In Too Deep

4:07 – Fountains of Wayne – Stacy’s Mom

4:21 – All Time Low – Damned If I Do Ya, Damned If I Don’t

4:24 – My Chemical Romance – Teenagers

4:40 – My Chemical Romance – Helena

Ah, the nostalgia.

& if you haven’t discovered 2000’s era hip-hop/rock mashup creator The Magic iPod – get on that.