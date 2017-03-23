New All-Meatball Restaurant To Open In San Francisco

Taking over the spot in San Francisco’s Financial District recently vacated by Jewish Deli Shorty Goldstein’s will be a new spot called Meatball Bar (126 Sutter St.).

Owners of Mountain View’s Doppio Zero will debuting their new all-meatball concept is expected to open in May and will feature fish, vegetarian, and traditional Italian style meatball dishes and everything in between.

Meatball plates will cost $8, sides like broccolini, kale, quinoa, rice, & veggies will be $4.

Meatball Bar will also offer on tap kombucha, coffee, beer, & wine.

