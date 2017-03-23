Red Hot Chili Peppers, Muse, Tom Petty & More To Play KAABOO In San Diego

(Via KROQ.com) – KAABOO Del Mar dropped their lineup today, and boy is it stacked!
Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!nk, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, and Muse will headline the festival – which takes place September 15-17 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds in San Diego. Other notable bands on the bill include Weezer, Jane’s Addiction, X Ambassadors, Garbage, The Wallflowers, DJ Diesel (Shaqulle O’Neal), Pepper, and many more.
The festival is also offering a Thursday night VIP party with performances by Barenaked Ladies and The Dan Band.
Hang Loose (GA) passes are currently $259, while Hang Five and Hang Ten (VIP) passes are currently at $799 and $2799, respectively. Passes are available now via KAABOODelMar.com.
Kaboo Del Mar Complete Lineup:
Red Hot Chili Peppers
P!NK
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
MUSE
Weezer
Jane’s Addiction
David Guetta
Ice Cube
Jason Derulo
Logic
Alanis Morissette
Jackson Browne
Andy Grammer
Kesha
Live
X Ambassadors
Garbage
Milky Chance
T-Pain
Michael McDonald
The Wallflowers
DJ Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal)
Machine Gun Kelly
Pepper
Timeflies
Pete Yorn
The Magpie Salute
Smash Mouth
The Knocks Dave
Mason
Toad The Wet Sprocket
LANY
Eric Burdon and the Animals
Lost Kings
Le Youth
The Him
The Tubes feat. Fee Waybill
Trevor Hall
Fishbone
The Motet
The Shadowboxers
Little Hurricane
Sam Sparro
Kap Slap
Martin Jensen
Led Zeppelin 2
Emily Warren
Lawrence
The Stone Foxes
One Drop
SteevieWild
Darenots
The Last Internationale
Ages and Ages
Moonsville Collective
Armors
Luna Aura
Jared & The Mill
Ethan Tucker Solo Acoustic
The Steppin Stones
Tristen
Cordovas
Lost Beach
Mamafesta
Josh Arbour
Zeal Levin
Kira Lingman
Trouble in the Wind
Barenaked Ladies – AMPLIFY VIP ONLY
The Dan Band – – AMPLIFY VIP ONLY