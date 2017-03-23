Red Hot Chili Peppers, Muse, Tom Petty & More To Play KAABOO In San Diego

(Via KROQ.com) – KAABOO Del Mar dropped their lineup today, and boy is it stacked!

Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!nk, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, and Muse will headline the festival – which takes place September 15-17 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds in San Diego. Other notable bands on the bill include Weezer, Jane’s Addiction, X Ambassadors, Garbage, The Wallflowers, DJ Diesel (Shaqulle O’Neal), Pepper, and many more.

Our 2017 #KAABOO lineup is here. Get your passes before we sell out! 👉 https://t.co/GgYAlZBrOn pic.twitter.com/vmQVtZGwL1 — KAABOO (@KAABOODELMAR) March 23, 2017

The festival is also offering a Thursday night VIP party with performances by Barenaked Ladies and The Dan Band.

Hang Loose (GA) passes are currently $259, while Hang Five and Hang Ten (VIP) passes are currently at $799 and $2799, respectively. Passes are available now via KAABOODelMar.com.

Kaboo Del Mar Complete Lineup:

Red Hot Chili Peppers

P!NK

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

MUSE

Weezer

Jane’s Addiction

David Guetta

Ice Cube

Jason Derulo

Logic

Alanis Morissette

Jackson Browne

Andy Grammer

Kesha

Live

X Ambassadors

Garbage

Milky Chance

T-Pain

Michael McDonald

The Wallflowers

DJ Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal)

Machine Gun Kelly

Pepper

Timeflies

Pete Yorn

The Magpie Salute

Smash Mouth

The Knocks Dave

Mason

Toad The Wet Sprocket

LANY

Eric Burdon and the Animals

Lost Kings

Le Youth

The Him

The Tubes feat. Fee Waybill

Trevor Hall

Fishbone

The Motet

The Shadowboxers

Little Hurricane

Sam Sparro

Kap Slap

Martin Jensen

Led Zeppelin 2

Emily Warren

Lawrence

The Stone Foxes

One Drop

SteevieWild

Darenots

The Last Internationale

Ages and Ages

Moonsville Collective

Armors

Luna Aura

Jared & The Mill

Ethan Tucker Solo Acoustic

The Steppin Stones

Tristen

Cordovas

Lost Beach

Mamafesta

Josh Arbour

Zeal Levin

Kira Lingman

Trouble in the Wind

Barenaked Ladies – AMPLIFY VIP ONLY

The Dan Band – – AMPLIFY VIP ONLY