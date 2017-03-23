San Francisco Named 2017’s Healthiest City In America

According to a study from Wallethub, San Francisco is America’s healthiest city in 2017.
To determine the results, the study compared 150 U.S. cities in 34 factors including “cost of doctors visit,” “fitness clubs per capita,” “lowest premature death rate” & more.
San Francisco’s total cumulative score of 68.06 edged out Salt Lake City, Utah for the top spot. SF’s #1 food rank helped the city overcome average fitness & health care scores to give it the #1 overall spot.
Other notable Bay Area rankings are Fremont’s #13 overall score, Santa Rosa at #23, Oakland at #30, & San Jose at #33.
San Jose also has the nation’s lowest premature-death rate.
The “Lowest % of Adults eating fewer than 1 serving of fruits/vegetables per day” was dominated by the Bay Area with SF, Oakland, & Fremont all tied at #1. San Jose came in at #4. We’re eating healthy!
As far as cities that faired the worst in this study – Detroit ranked last, while Fresno & Bakersfield, CA fell towards the bottom.
For more on the study head to Wallethub.
Not surprised. Only people that make a very high income can live in SF so they can afford healthier food and doctor visits.