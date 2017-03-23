Silicon Valley Comic Con Is Back This April

Silicon Valley Comic Con is back at the San Jose Convention Center on the weekend of April 21-23, 2017 and you can grab your single-day or 3-day passes now.

This year’s SVCC has A LOT of cool stuff going on. They’ll be celebrating 30 years of ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ with many cast members in attendance, including William Shatner.

Here’s some of who else will be appearing at SVCC:

Grant Gustin & Tom Felton (of CW’s “The Flash”)

Steven Yeun (From “The Walking Dead”)

Meet @SteveYeun from @thewalkingdead at #SVCC!!! Tap our bio link for photo op and autograph tix, available now! http://bit.ly/SVCCtix A post shared by Silicon Valley Comic Con (@svcomiccon) on Mar 15, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

John Cusack

Adam Savage (from “Myth Busters”)

Check out the awesome sword from PVC made for me by Jacksonville fan @willpowerprops! Thank you sir!! I love it! A post shared by Adam Savage (@therealadamsavage) on Mar 19, 2017 at 6:57pm PDT

Gina Torres (“Firefly” series)

Billy Boyd (From “Lord of the Rings”)

A night at the opera #viennanationalopera A post shared by Billy Boyd (@boydbilly) on Nov 16, 2016 at 6:49am PST

Plus many more celebrities, scientists, techies, and artists. Find the list here.

For more head to SVcomiccon.com.