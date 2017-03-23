Silicon Valley Comic Con Is Back This April

March 23, 2017 4:01 PM
Silicon Valley Comic Con is back at the San Jose Convention Center on the weekend of April 21-23, 2017 and you can grab your single-day or 3-day passes now.

This year’s SVCC has A LOT of cool stuff going on. They’ll be celebrating 30 years of ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ with many cast members in attendance, including William Shatner.

Here’s some of who else will be appearing at SVCC:

Grant Gustin & Tom Felton (of CW’s “The Flash”)

Steven Yeun (From “The Walking Dead”)

John Cusack

Adam Savage (from “Myth Busters”)

Gina Torres (“Firefly” series)

Billy Boyd (From “Lord of the Rings”)

Plus many more celebrities, scientists, techies, and artists. Find the list here.

For more head to SVcomiccon.com.

 

