Tool’s Music Will Finally Be Available Via Streaming Services

While we continue to wait for Tool’s follow up to 2006’s 10,000 Days we continue to receive good news from the band.

Frontman Maynard James Keenan is reportedly working on vocals for the long-awaited new album & now it appears Tool’s existing four albums could be coming to streaming services for the very first time.

Bloomberg is reporting that the band is in talks with the likes of Spotify & Apple Music to make their albums for streaming in the near future. What’s more exciting is band members are having the discussion about how they’ll release music, which could mean that fifth album is getting closer to a reality.

Tool is yet to announce a Bay Area show for 2017, but one of Maynard’s other bands, A Perfect Circle, will hit the Bill Graham Civic in San Francisco on April 13.