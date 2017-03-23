Two New Gorillaz Songs Coming Today

By Jon Wiederhorn

Two new Gorillaz songs from the band’s yet-untitled upcoming album will debut today. Frontman Damon Albarn will “premiere brand new music from Gorillaz” on MistaJam’s BBC Radio1 show from 7 p.m. GMT (3 p.m. EDT), revealed a statement from the BBC.

Mistajam confirmed the news with a tweet of Albarn and a statement that the show would include two new songs. Gorillaz released ‘Hallelujah Money,” the first song from their yet-untitled fifth album, January 19. The new record will be the follow-up to 2011’s The Fall. No further details are available.

On March 6, Gorillaz announced their own Demon Days festival, which will take place in the UK in June.