How Weird Street Faire Returns To San Francisco This May

March 24, 2017 10:33 PM
Filed Under: how weird, San Francisco

One of the most eccentric events in the city each year returns on Sunday May 7, 2017.

The 18th annual How Weird Street Faire will serve as a tribute to the Summer of Love so you better bring flowers, costumes, & good vibes.

How Weird will feature 11 stages of electronic music, aerial performances, food, art, an exhibition of cannabis culture, a Lagunitas “beer circus”, and much more.

It looks like you can attend for free, but if you buy a magic button for $15-$20 you’ll get in sooner.

Costumes are required and this year’s theme is “Summer of Weird”.

For more info, check out the facebook event page.

