Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 03.24.17

Ally’s beginning to look into some of the complications with her coming wedding after her engagement last Saturday. Some of these issues includes her wardrobe plans, which may include some weird jumper outfit that may involve a cape of some sort, which she described as being the “less flashy” option. Also, there is some confusion over whether her or Katie takes the other’s last name to keep with traditional marriage rules, but the ruling was inconclusive, so listener-submitted last names for the happy couple are highly encouraged!

Also, Week In Shame takes aim at millennials that are feeling shamed for taking any time to vacation and end up working themselves to death. Useless Weirdo definitely cites this to be truth, but Dead Eyes says any time he take a vacation the show never enters his mind the entire time he’s gone. Also, a middle school girl was selling water snake wiggly toys that teachers thought could be used as sex toys, therefore shaming the wonderful toys. Sure, you could use them for that purpose, but at that age, can’t middle school boys make anything sexual?

Also on today’s podcast:

Kevin’s Amazon account being left open to the delight of the rest of the show

Useless Weirdo turns down a date for a viewing of Wrestlemania 33 party instead

Ally reveals that she thinks that Game of Thrones is more historically accurate than we first thought

And more!

