Papa Roach Responds To ‘Story’ Of Sad Paul Ryan Listening To “Last Resort”

It was a rough day for speaker Paul Ryan after the proposed GOP replacement for Obamacare was pulled before it could be voted on.

"Obamacare is the law of the land and it will remain the law of the land until it's replaced," Paul Ryan says https://t.co/sFelXDzM3S pic.twitter.com/zidyYb131b — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 24, 2017

While Ryan wallowed in sadness a tweet went viral, which had doctored a New York Times story to say that the speaker of the house was listening to Papa Roach’s hit “Last Resort” as he drove away sadly from the White House.

ooof the kicker on this New York Times story… pic.twitter.com/YO6Wq3k5vK — Justin Halpern (@justin_halpern) March 24, 2017

The Internet, of course, was super into this:

I know, I know, but I still think Paul Ryan probably listens to Papa Roach when he's in his feelings. Definitely Staind. — David Roth (@david_j_roth) March 24, 2017

This is Trump's America, people. If enough of us say the Paul Ryan Papa Roach story is real, it becomes real — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) March 24, 2017

Guys they literally lie about everything let us lie about this one thing and ask Paul Ryan about Papa Roach at every press conference ever — And Peggy (@ColeWBradley) March 24, 2017

And now Papa Roach themselves have responded:

When we feel defeated we listen to Paul Ryan. 🙃 — Papa Roach (@paparoach) March 25, 2017

…but seriously Last Resort was written about suicide, if anyone is feeling defeated get help at @800273TALK — Papa Roach (@paparoach) March 25, 2017

Trumpcare lost today & Papa Roach won.

What a time to be alive.