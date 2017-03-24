Papa Roach Responds To ‘Story’ Of Sad Paul Ryan Listening To “Last Resort”

March 24, 2017 8:53 PM
Filed Under: Papa Roach, Paul Ryan

It was a rough day for speaker Paul Ryan after the proposed GOP replacement for Obamacare was pulled before it could be voted on.

While Ryan wallowed in sadness a tweet went viral, which had doctored a New York Times story to say that the speaker of the house was listening to Papa Roach’s hit “Last Resort” as he drove away sadly from the White House.

The Internet, of course, was super into this:

And now Papa Roach themselves have responded:

Trumpcare lost today & Papa Roach won.

What a time to be alive.

