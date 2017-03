The follow-up to 2014’s blockbuster “Guardians Of The Galaxy” will arrive on May 5, 2017 & here’s another look at it in a new trailer:

Baby Groot, the “angry little tree,” is set to steal the show in this installment of ‘Guardians’ & star Chris Pratt has claimed it’s going to be a better film than “Citizen Kane”.

We’ll have to see for ourselves in May.