49ers GM: “Raiders fans, we’re open for business. Come hop on our train.”

On Monday, NFL owners voted (31-1) to approve a move for the Raiders from Oakland to Las Vegas.

The Raiders will play the next two seasons in Oakland while they wait for their Las Vegas stadium to open in 2019. Once they depart the San Francisco 49ers will be the Bay Area’s only NFL team & new Niners general manager, John Lynch, is open to Raiders fans hopping on the 49ers bandwagon (which is empty after a 2-14 season.)

49ers GM John Lynch on the NFL Network: "Raiders fans, we're open for business." — Kevin Jones (@Mr_KevinJones) March 27, 2017

It’s a bit naive for Lynch to expect Raiders fans to make the switch. Most Raiders fans we know scoff at the idea of ever supporting the team that makes it home in Santa Clara.

Raiders fans who decide they no longer want to support the team now that they are making the move to Vegas can at least get a refund on their season tickets.

Wow. Mark Davis said fans who had already put down season ticket deposits for the #Raiders can get refunds. Class move. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 27, 2017

Meanwhile, Vegas-based Raiders fans seem to be happy with the move: