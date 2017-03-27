Celebrities You Might Find At A San Francisco Giants Game

Three World Series championships in the last seven years have helped make the San Francisco Giants arguably the most popular team in the Bay Area.

Even though their streak of a winning a championship every other year was halted last season (thanks, bullpen…) there’s plenty of excitement for the upcoming season.

If you plan on hitting up AT&T Park in 2017 here’s some celebrities you might run into:

Metallica

The Bay Area-based metal legends will definitely be in attendance for Metallica night on August 7, 2017, but don’t be surprised if you see James, Kirk, Robert, or Lars catching a game when the band isn’t on tour this.

Colin Hanks

The @sfgiants are World Series champions once again! Incredible. #TinyGuitarSolo A post shared by Colin Hanks (@colinhanks) on Oct 29, 2014 at 8:36pm PDT

The Concord-native (& son of Tom Hanks) has been in films like “Orange County,” & series such as “Fargo,” “Mad Men,” & “NCIS”. Oh, and he loves his SF Giants.

Danny Glover

Yes I'm pulling for our boys & our city tonight! GO GIANTS! #SFGiants — Danny Glover (@mrdannyglover) October 29, 2014

The actor and San Francisco local has long been a Giants fan, who is notoriously serious about his seats and not being bothered during a game.

Kevin Durant

find you someone that looks at you the way lou seal looks at KD pic.twitter.com/AYX7E5oKKH — Julie Phayer (@juliephayer) September 18, 2016

The newest Golden State Warriors star threw out the first pitch at a Giants game back in September, but he’s been attending Giants games since he played for OKC.

Aisha Tyler

The talk show host & comedian is from SF and supports her boys in orange & black.

Marisa Miller

The model & actress from Santa Cruz is a very vocal Giants (& 49ers fan).

Bob Saget

Though he was spotted at a Dodgers game on the kiss cam with “Full House” co-star John Stamos last season, we know where Danny Tanner’s true baseball fandom lies.

E-40

Opening day is near!

in my mind Im a professional baseball player😂 @sfgiants @SFGDugoutStore pic.twitter.com/tV7xYMEmLn — E40 The Counselor (@E40) March 26, 2017

The rapper & pioneer of the hyphen movement is from Vallejo and can always be found behind home plate at the biggest Giants games of the season.

Tom from Myspace

Tom wants to be your friend & share garlic fries with you.

Steve Perry

@elleduncanESPN Good choice with @SFGiants AT&T Park on top 5! You also get to hear Steve Perry from Journey sing! pic.twitter.com/nCyv0rxapn — Nate Allen (@TweetsByNate) October 28, 2016

The former Journey frontman has been known to show up in the bleachers to help lead the stadium in a singalong of “Don’t Stop Believing”

Rob Schneider

Well, @Cubs fans…

You are only making it more painful for yourselves winning the first two than losing three in a row! GO @SFGiants — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) October 9, 2016

You can always find the actor/comedian voicing his support for the Giants each season.

Zooey Deschanel

It's my dream to have dinner with Brian Wilson from the Beach Boys AND Brian Wilson the closer for the SF Giants. TOGETHER AT LAST. — zooey deschanel (@ZooeyDeschanel) February 3, 2011

The actress supports the Giants and has sang the National Anthem at games in the past.

Maybe you’ll see a few of these celebs hanging around McCovey Cove this season.