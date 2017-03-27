Hogwarts Americana: A ‘Harry Potter’ Summer Camp For Kids In The Bay Area

Looking to keep your kid entertained this summer? If they’re a Harry Potter fan then this could be the week-long summer camp for them.

‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Americana’ is happening over three weeks in June & July in Tiburon (Dairy Knoll, 600 Neds Way) & will immerse your child in the Hogwarts experience.

NEW YORK – JULY 20: Excited Harry Potter fan Paige Froelke dresses up in Harry Potter costume at Borders inside the Time Warner Center to celebrate the release of the book “Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows” on July 20, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

The camp is for children who are entering any grade from 3rd-7th, but older kids can become counselors-in-training if they’re interested in participating in the camp.

Upon arrival, kids will be sorted into one of four houses: Embredor, Firesong, Grizzlestorm or Paladorn. Once sorted, they’ll take part in a week of potion making, charms, muggle magic, qudditch, care of magical creatures, a Tri-Wizard Tournament & much more.

What better way for your Harry-Potter loving child to commemorate the 20-year anniversary of the original ‘Harry Potter’ book being released?

The weeklong camps range in price between $356-$450 depending on which week you pick (the camp on the first week of July doesn’t meet on July 4, hence the cheaper price.) For more info head to theranchtoday.org.

 

