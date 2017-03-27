Hogwarts Americana: A ‘Harry Potter’ Summer Camp For Kids In The Bay Area

Looking to keep your kid entertained this summer? If they’re a Harry Potter fan then this could be the week-long summer camp for them.

‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Americana’ is happening over three weeks in June & July in Tiburon (Dairy Knoll, 600 Neds Way) & will immerse your child in the Hogwarts experience.

The camp is for children who are entering any grade from 3rd-7th, but older kids can become counselors-in-training if they’re interested in participating in the camp.

Upon arrival, kids will be sorted into one of four houses: Embredor, Firesong, Grizzlestorm or Paladorn. Once sorted, they’ll take part in a week of potion making, charms, muggle magic, qudditch, care of magical creatures, a Tri-Wizard Tournament & much more.

What better way for your Harry-Potter loving child to commemorate the 20-year anniversary of the original ‘Harry Potter’ book being released?

The weeklong camps range in price between $356-$450 depending on which week you pick (the camp on the first week of July doesn’t meet on July 4, hence the cheaper price.) For more info head to theranchtoday.org.