Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 03.27.17

Today marked the beginning of a new challenge for each member of Kevin Klein Live. Each person has been tasked with creating a Kickstarter project and must try to not raise the least amount of money. Dead Eyes presented the first project in the show’s Kickstarter challenge, with a project being an app to help make looking at rental listings much easier with a surrogate giving you a detailed analysis. Granted the name may need a little work, especially considering it’s already being mispronounced as “Homo Hunter”…

Plus, Kevin has claiming that it would happen for years now, with robots slowly taking over the world. Now the future may be years away from a Skynet situation. but there are new stats on what jobs robots will steal next. Stats looked at such particulars as which gender and country in particular will be affected by this growing robot work force that we can only try our best to prepare for. Here’s hoping they’re only coming for our jobs and not our lives.

Also on today’s podcast:

Twinkie tries to get negative reviews from fans of Hamilton

Kevin plays some audio of a crazy cabby he had over the weekend

A game involving a new Las Vegas team called Oakland Raider Nickname Or Vegas Slot Machine?

And more!

