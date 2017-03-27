Sarah Paulson Wants To Portray Trump On ‘American Horror Story’

March 27, 2017 3:09 PM
Filed Under: ahs, american horror story, President Donald Trump, sarah paulson

(LIVE 105) – Watch out Alec Baldwin, actress Sarah Paulson wants dibs on playing President Donald Trump. On Sunday, while at Paleyfest for American Horror Story: Roanoke, the actress was asked who should play President Trump on the upcoming season of ‘AHS.’

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses a rally against the Iran nuclear deal on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol September 9, 2015 in Washington, DC. Thousands of people gathered for the rally, organized by the Tea Party Patriots, which featured conservative pundits and politicians. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“I’d like to play Donald Trump,” she tells the Hollywood Reporter. “If Donald Trump is going to be in a character in it,” she replied. “Why not? That’s an acting challenge to be sure.”

Actress Sarah Paulson attends the Hammer Museum Gala in the Garden honoring Laurie Anderson and Todd Haynes sponsored by Bottega Veneta, in Westwood, California, on October 8, 2016. / AFP / VALERIE MACON (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

Sarah Paulson (credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

Paulson, who won the Emmy for playing real-life figure Marcia Clark in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, also a Ryan Murphy show, confirmed she will be returning to ‘AHS’ for the upcoming season. Upon finding out the ‘election premise’ Paulson said she gasped and thought the decision to go that route was ‘inventive’. Actor Evan Peters has also confirmed his return to the show.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 30: Producer Ryan Murphy attends Entertainment Weekly's Popfest at The Reef on October 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Ryan Murphy (credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

In February, executive producer Ryan Murphy revealed the seventh season of the hit horror series will delve into the 2016 election. While on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked Murphy if the main character was going to be President Donald Trump, Murphy replied, “Maybe.”

American Horror Story is the latest series taking on the recent election as it’s subject matter. HBO is developing a mini-series by “Austin Powers” director Jay Roach and CBS’ The Good Fight starring Christine Baranski as liberal Diane Lockhart.

FX is expected to air the seventh season of American Horror Story sometime at the end of 2017.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live