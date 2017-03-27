The ‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Is Getting Her Own Reality TV Show

2017 has already suffered from 14-year old Danielle Bregoli’s antics enough, or so, we thought.

It’s being reported that the girl known for her “cash me outside” outburst on Dr. Phil has inked a deal for her own reality series.

People who still enjoy saying “cash me ousside, how ’bout dat?” can rejoice. The rest of us, not so much.

TMZ stated that 7 productions companies in total reached out about projects with the teen, 4 of them were interested in doing a reality show with Bregoli & her mom. Nothing has been filmed yet, but a show is imminent.

Sigh