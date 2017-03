So, we totally missed this last week, but The Offspring are playing in intimate show in Berkeley on Thursday April 13th at Cornerstone (2110 Durant Avenue) in Berkeley as a benefit show for 924 Gilman.

$150 tickets are still available here.

The show is a benefit for 924 Gilman’s Community space. More details can be found on the facebook event page.

The band will be performing their 1992 album “Ignition” in full at the show.

If you want to go – get tickets soon!