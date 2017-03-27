There’s A Corgi Meetup In San Francisco This April

Food truck park SPARK Social SF (601 Mission Bay Blvd. North) is hosting a very important event on Saturday April 22nd. This falls on the same weekend as Weekend 2 of Coachella so let’s just call this “CorgiChella”.

It’s a corgi meetup. If you have a corgi in your possession, we all envy you, & you should attend.

NorCal CorgiCon 2017 Has Been Announced

If you don’t have a corgi, you are more than welcome to attend as well.

The only requirement to attend is that you love corgis. More info can be found on the facebook event page.

Here’s some of the food truck that will be in attendance that day:

Xingones serving nothing but top quality, authentic Mexican food only at SF Spark Social & Laney College Flea Market A post shared by XINGONES OAKLAND (@xingonesoakland) on Dec 6, 2016 at 7:27pm PST

Korean Fried Chicken with Kimchi Fried Rice Ball. Wowed at look, yumed at bite. We are at Spark and Soma all day today. Too lazy to hang out? Find us at @ubereats @grubhub. A post shared by Kokio Republic (@kokiorepublic) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:01am PST

Craving something else but wanna try out the KFC? Add it in your Bibimbop or Cupbop! (edited) ⠀ WEDNESDAY SCHEDULE⠀ ☞5th&Minna, lunch A post shared by Korean Bobcha (@bobchasf) on Mar 22, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

Let’s hang out with some corgis.