‘True Detective’ To Return For Third Season

It’s been a bit of a mystery as to if HBO would be giving us a third season of ‘True Detective’ after it’s often criticized second season in 2015, but Entertainment Weekly reported today that despite speculation about the show’s future – it is indeed coming back.

Creator Nic Pizzolatto has at least two scripts ready to go for season 3 & Lemmy-award winner David Milch (Deadwood, NYPD Blue) is on board in some unspecified capacity.

Matthew McConaughey has also expressed interest in reprising his role from the much-lauded first season.

We’ll keep you updated whenever more info is given to us about season 3 of ‘True Detective’.