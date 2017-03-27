‘True Detective’ To Return For Third Season

March 27, 2017 1:42 PM
Filed Under: True Detective

It’s been a bit of a mystery as to if HBO would be giving us a third season of ‘True Detective’ after it’s often criticized second season in 2015, but Entertainment Weekly reported today that despite speculation about the show’s future – it is indeed coming back.

Creator Nic Pizzolatto has at least two scripts ready to go for season 3 & Lemmy-award winner David Milch (Deadwood, NYPD Blue) is on board in some unspecified capacity.

Matthew McConaughey has also expressed interest in reprising his role from the much-lauded first season.

We’ll keep you updated whenever more info is given to us about season 3 of ‘True Detective’.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live