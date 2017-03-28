Bill Allowing California Bars To Stay Open Until 4AM Takes Huge Step Forward

San Francisco-based senator Scott Wiener introduced a bill back in February that would allow California bars to serve alcohol until 4AM.
The goal of the bill is to stimulate the state’s economy and make California cities bigger tourist attractions.
Today, that bill got one step closer to a vote.
A similar bill proposed in 2013 did not receive enough votes to pass and was opposed by a nonprofit advocacy group called Alcohol Justice & by the San Francisco Police Officers Association. Wiener’s bill has passed committee, which the 2013 bill did not do.
Wiener’s proposal emphasizes local control – so even if it gets enough votes in the state senate, California cities & neighborhoods can decide for themselves if they want to allow alcohol to be served past 2AM.
There’s still several hurdles in the way, but we’ll let you know the fate of this bill once that’s decided.