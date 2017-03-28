Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Coming To Pleasanton This Weekend

San Jose had it last weekend at Santana Row & now the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is bringing its treats to Stoneridge Mall in Pleasanton this Saturday April 1st.

From 10AM-8PM you can get yourself Hello Kitty-themed macarons, strawberry lemonade, opera cake, bow water, and more!

Hello #Pleasanton! The #HelloKittyCafe Truck is coming to @shopstoneridge on Saturday 4/1. Find us near Cheesecake Factory between 10am-8pm, while supplies last! See you soon! A post shared by Hello Kitty Cafe (@hellokittycafe) on Mar 28, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

There will be a long line so be prepared. More info on the Facebook event page here.

& here’s more of what you can expect:

Come visit the #HelloKittyCafe Pop-Up Container at the @irvinespectrumcenter and try our decadent Opera Cake! Yummy layers of sponge cake, ganache, coffee and buttercream are topped with a supercute gold-dusted chocolate Hello Kitty face. Enjoy one today! A post shared by Hello Kitty Cafe (@hellokittycafe) on Feb 22, 2017 at 11:20am PST

Hello #SanFrancisco! The #HelloKittyCafe truck will be at @nc_cbf on Saturday 4/16 from 10am-5pm! Visit us on Post Street near the Concert Stage and pick up these supercute and super yummy donuts! A post shared by Hello Kitty Cafe (@hellokittycafe) on Apr 15, 2016 at 9:58am PDT

We’ll see you by the Cheesecake Factory at Stoneridge Mall this Saturday.