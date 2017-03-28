Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Coming To Pleasanton This Weekend

March 28, 2017 7:06 PM
Filed Under: hello kitty cafe, pleasanton

San Jose had it last weekend at Santana Row & now the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is bringing its treats to Stoneridge Mall in Pleasanton this Saturday April 1st.

From 10AM-8PM you can get yourself Hello Kitty-themed macarons, strawberry lemonade, opera cake, bow water, and more!

There will be a long line so be prepared. More info on the Facebook event page here.

& here’s more of what you can expect:

We’ll see you by the Cheesecake Factory at Stoneridge Mall this Saturday.

 

