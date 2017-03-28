Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Coming To Pleasanton This Weekend

San Jose had it last weekend at Santana Row & now the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is bringing its treats to Stoneridge Mall in Pleasanton this Saturday April 1st.
From 10AM-8PM you can get yourself Hello Kitty-themed macarons, strawberry lemonade, opera cake, bow water, and more!
There will be a long line so be prepared. More info on the Facebook event page here.
& here’s more of what you can expect:
We’ll see you by the Cheesecake Factory at Stoneridge Mall this Saturday.