Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 03.28.17

With each member of the show giving a pitch for their Kickstarter projects this week, Useless Weirdo’s day came and it seemed to fail to connect with the rest of the show. Blatantly stealing the idea of Shardie, the lovable piece of broken glass from a shattered parked car window, Useless Weirdo is using the character for a children’s book that intends to touch on multiple issues in the San Francisco Bay Area at a kid friendly level. Considering his grip on the English language seems to equal that of a first grader, this project may have some promise. But once listeners took a closer look at his Kickstarter page, it seems his grasp on the written language is below even that.

Plus, Unlisted returned to the show to look at what random “expert” bloggers think are the items for a guy to not include in their dating profile. Things were rather basic with mentions of not taking photos of yourself with children, writing “not looking for hook ups”, and what have you, but Dead Eyes mentioned something that took everyone by surprise. The worst part about it is that it’s honestly not all that unbelievable to see on a Tinder profile even here in the Bay Area.

Also on today’s podcast:

Slow Andrew tries to talk with the turkeys causing delays in the roads of Concord

Eugene McQueen reports in from the streets of Oakland on the reaction to the Raiders’ relocation

Steph Curry’s new golden doodle puppy causing an uproar in the pet community

And more!

