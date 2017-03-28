‘Marijuana Oasis’ Available To Coachella Attendees This Year

March 28, 2017 11:43 AM
Filed Under: Coachella, marijuana

According to a report from TMZ, one of the country’s biggest music festivals is getting a ‘VIP Ganja Party’.

WeedMaps has teamed up with Talent Resources to give guests legal access to California’s finest weed.

The ‘Marijuana Oasis’ will feature two grow houses, a greenhouse, five geodesic domes that each offer a different marijuana experience. The downside is that it will be located six miles away from the festival itself.

It’s not clear if you need to have a Coachella VIP wristband to attend, but if you do get in all products will be given away for free.

4/20 falls on the Thursday before the second weekend, so if you’re heading to Weekend 2 and need a proper place to celebrate this might be your best bet.

