Pancakes & Booze Art Shows Coming To Oakland & San Jose

March 28, 2017 10:28 PM
Filed Under: Oakland, pancakes, San Jose

 

If you’ve never hit up a Pancakes & Booze Art Show you have a couple of chances coming up in the Bay Area this May.

One will be in Oakland at the Metro Opera House (522 2nd St.) on Saturday night May 6th
The other will be at Forager Tasting Room & Eatery (420 S. First St.) in San Jose on Saturday night May 20th.

The art shows feature works from emerging artists, graffiti, live body painting, DJs, and of course, pancakes & booze.

If you want to get your art featured at either of these shows – submit it here.

Tickets will cost you between $5-$10 depending on when you buy them. Get them for Oakland here & San Jose here.

LA is lit! If you're near we want to see you #pancakesandbooze

A post shared by Pancakes & Booze Art Show (@pancakesandbooze) on

Go see some art, eat some pancakes, and feel free to have a drink.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live