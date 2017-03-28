Pancakes & Booze Art Shows Coming To Oakland & San Jose

If you’ve never hit up a Pancakes & Booze Art Show you have a couple of chances coming up in the Bay Area this May.

One will be in Oakland at the Metro Opera House (522 2nd St.) on Saturday night May 6th

The other will be at Forager Tasting Room & Eatery (420 S. First St.) in San Jose on Saturday night May 20th.

The art shows feature works from emerging artists, graffiti, live body painting, DJs, and of course, pancakes & booze.

If you want to get your art featured at either of these shows – submit it here.

Tickets will cost you between $5-$10 depending on when you buy them. Get them for Oakland here & San Jose here.

LA is lit! If you're near we want to see you #pancakesandbooze A post shared by Pancakes & Booze Art Show (@pancakesandbooze) on Jan 21, 2017 at 9:10pm PST

Go see some art, eat some pancakes, and feel free to have a drink.