Raiders-Themed “House Of Debauchery” To Open Near Las Vegas

March 28, 2017 4:11 PM
NFL owners didn’t seem too concerned with their players & coaches getting into trouble in Sin City when they voted 31-1 Monday in favor of moving the Raiders from Oakland to Las Vegas.

That could change as more things like this pop-up. USA Today is reporting that a Raiders-themed “House of Debacuhery” will be opening in Las Vegas around the same time the team arrives in a few years.

raidersblackhole Raiders Themed House Of Debauchery To Open Near Las Vegas

(Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

“Pirate’s Booty Sports Brothel” will include 50% off VIP discounts for Raiders players, staff, and other athletes. Employees are expected to dress as Raiderettes.

gettyimages 607560214 Raiders Themed House Of Debauchery To Open Near Las Vegas

OAKLAND, CA – SEPTEMBER 18: The Raiderettes pose for a photo prior to the NFL game between the Oakland Raiders and the Atlanta Falcons at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 18, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Here’s the press release regarding the new brothel.

Pirate’s Booty Sports Brothel will be located in Crystal, Nevada – about 70 miles from Las Vegas.

