Raiders-Themed “House Of Debauchery” To Open Near Las Vegas

NFL owners didn’t seem too concerned with their players & coaches getting into trouble in Sin City when they voted 31-1 Monday in favor of moving the Raiders from Oakland to Las Vegas.

That could change as more things like this pop-up. USA Today is reporting that a Raiders-themed “House of Debacuhery” will be opening in Las Vegas around the same time the team arrives in a few years.

“Pirate’s Booty Sports Brothel” will include 50% off VIP discounts for Raiders players, staff, and other athletes. Employees are expected to dress as Raiderettes.

Here’s the press release regarding the new brothel.

Brothel owner Dennis Hof to open sports-themed brothel in conjunction of #vegas #raiders #stadium's 2020 opening. Raiders staff gets 50% off pic.twitter.com/EBw6xmjrem — Mick Akers (@mickakers) March 28, 2017

Pirate’s Booty Sports Brothel will be located in Crystal, Nevada – about 70 miles from Las Vegas.