Spiders Could Eat Everyone On Earth In One Year

The Washington Post published a truly frightening story that should have you squirm a bit, even if you are not an arachnophobe.

The story outlines that researchers estimate that the world spider population eats between 400 million and 800 million tons of prey each year. Match that with the 7 billion people on the planet weigh in at just over 300 million tons and voila we are a snack for the spider population.

Before you reach for that can of Raid on the next eight-legged thing you see, remember, this is all theoretical and spiders would have to have the ability to eat the entire human race.

Right now, the worldwide spider population feeds primarily on insects except for a few extreme species that prey on lizards, birds, and small mammals.

On a lighter note, here is the “Spider Dog” prank video from a few years back.

