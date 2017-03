Louis C.K. is back with a new comedy special for Netflix titled 2017.

According to Netflix, C.K. will “muses on religion, eternal love, giving dogs drugs, email fights, teachers and more” in the show that was recorded live in Washington, D.C.

Louis C.K. 2017 debuts on Netflix on April 4.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.