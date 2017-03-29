Be Aware: In-N-Out Bacon Burgers Are Still Just An April Fool’s Joke

March 29, 2017 9:59 PM
Each year when April Fool’s Day rolls around posts start circulating about how In-N-Out is FINALLY introducing bacon in their stores.

Foodbeast originally started this rumor back on April Fool’s Day in 2014 claiming that posts were flooding Instagram of In-N-Out burgers with bacon on them using the hashtag #PiggyStyle.

Huffington Post originally fell for it & have long since edited the title to include [APRIL FOOLS].

There does not seem to be any timeline for bacon, or any other new menu items to arrive at In-N-Out (if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, right?), but we do have explanations from some former employees. It’s about logistics: storage, cooking, cleaning, sanitizing surfaces, etc…make the process more tricky than the product is worth to the company.

In-N-Out will stay serving what they serve &  stay prospering. Don’t expect bacon anytime soon.

