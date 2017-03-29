Listen to Blink-182’s New Song ‘Misery’

By Abby Hassler

Blink-182 just released a new song, “Misery,” off the upcoming expanded edition of their 2016 album California.

The deluxe version of the band’s seventh studio album will feature 11 brand new tracks and an acoustic version of “Bored to Death.”

fter touring California last year, the band hopped back in the studio for a few weeks with producer John Feldman. “There is the most insane deluxe album coming. I feel like it’s better than California if you can imagine that,” Travis Barker told KROQ’s Kevin & Bean in January. “We got in the studio for 2 weeks a couple of weeks ago and we wrote 13 or 14 songs.”

“We decided if we don’t put them out on this deluxe album, I don’t think they’d see the light of day in 2018 because we’ll be working California still for another year. So all these songs will come out on the deluxe album, and it’s just incredible. I mean it when I say I like it better than California.”

This will be Blink-182’s second studio release without founding member Tom DeLong, who left the band in 2015.

California is currently available for pre-order and will be released May 19th.

Watch the lyric video for “Misery” below.