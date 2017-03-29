Cast of ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Reunite For 20th Anniversary

March 29, 2017 9:20 AM
(LIVE 105) – The ‘Scoobies’ are back. The cast of television’s Buffy The Vampire Slayer reunited to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the hit teen action/fantasy series.

Entertainment Weekly was there to catch all the fond reminiscence with the cast members for an upcoming issue. The show’s creator Joss Whedon compared the gathering to a high school renuion “…but much worse because they all still look really great,” Whedon said.

In attendance included Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hannigan, David Boreanaz, Nicolas Brendon, Charisma Carpenter, Michelle Trachtenberg, James Marsters, Emma Caulfield, Seth Green, Amber Benson, Alexis Denisof and Kristine Sutherland.

The Emmy Award-winning show ran from 1997 through 2003. ‘Buffy’ has won 52 awards and 129 nominations including AFI, GLAAD and Golden Globe nods.

1998 The cast of "Buffy The Vampire Slayer." From l-r: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Charisma Carpenter, Nicholas Brendon, Alyson Hannigan and Seth Green.

(L-R) Sarah Michelle Gellar, Charisma Carpenter, Nicholas Brendon, Alyson Hannigan and Seth Green in 1998 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' (credit: Warner Bros/Getty Images)

To the show’s lead, the series was “the ultimate metaphor,” Gellar said. “It was utilizing the horrors of adolescence manifested through these actual monsters and I think that (for) everyone going through it, that’s the hardest time of life and to understand that you’re not alone through that.”

The ‘Buffy Reunion’ issue of Entertainment Weekly is out this Friday. “EW Reunites: Buffy the Vampire Slayer” premieres on Wednesday on People/Entertainment Weekly Network.

Watch a teaser for the EW episode here:


