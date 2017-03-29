Chris Hardwick Gets Episodes Of The Walking Dead In Advance… But He Doesn’t Watch Them

Chris Hardwick currently has more jobs than most of us will have over the course of our entire lifetime. He hosts the NBC game show The Wall. He’s the founder of Nerdist. He’s a Comcast pitchman. He has a new talk show coming to AMC. Oh, and he helped curate the ID10T Festival, taking place at Shoreline in June.

Somehow, Chris found time in his busy schedule to call Kevin Klein Live this morning. The conversation covered everything from nerd culture, to fellow comedians begging to be on his TV shows, and even juggalos.

Still, there’s one job on Chris’s resume that had Kevin and Ally really excited – host of Talking Dead, the talk show that follows every episode of The Walking Dead. This gig gives him access to episodes before anyone else, but surprisingly, he doesn’t binge watch.

“It’s just better in an age when spoilers are crucified that I just don’t know what’s coming up.”

“Like last year, when the cliffhanger happened, all summer long people were asking me who was it that Negan killed. And I didn’t know. But if I had known, someone would have been able to get it out of me.”

Check out Kevin Klein Live’s full interview with Chris Hardwick by listening below, and be sure to listen at the end when we recap it with our brand new show Talking Hardwick!

