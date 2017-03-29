Green Day Weighs In On Oakland Losing The Raiders To Las Vegas

March 29, 2017 3:48 PM
Filed Under: Green Day, raiders

On Monday we learned that the Raiders would be leaving Oakland for Las Vegas after NFL owners voted 31-1 in favor of the team relocating.

The team’s Bay Area fans are understandably upset about the move & now the East Bay’s biggest punk rock band has weighed in. Per BillboardGreen Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong took a moment to speak on the move during the band’s Detroit show on Monday night.

Billie Joe Armstrong told the crowd, “We come from the ‘Detroit of California’ — only we no longer have a football team.” Armstrong added a quick, “F–k Las Vegas!,” complaining about “goddamn pumpkin pie hair” (owner Mark Davis) and other inaudible grumbles. He then promised the 13,000 fans that “I’m rooting for the (Detroit) Lions from now on!”

Green Day will be playing at the Raiders now temporary home, the Oakland Coliseum, on August 5th where the band will likely have some more words about the team’s move to Vegas.

Raiders-Themed “House Of Debauchery” To Open Near Las Vegas

At least you still have the A’s, Green Day.

#greenday #oaklandathletics #greendayoaklandasnight #oakland #wishiwasthere

A post shared by ίʍ αη αηɡεʆ, ψσմ αςς! (@ola_mishamigos) on

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live