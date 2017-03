Back in 2015 Heavenly Mountain Resort in Lake Tahoe was in the middle of a “dismal ski season” so they moved forward with the Heavenly Mountain Resort Epic Discovery project.

Last summer that project opened offering a Zip-Line, summer tubing, and a mountain roller coaster.

Snow, or no snow the Ridge Rider Mountain coaster is open offering panoramic views of Lake Tahoe.

Feeling adventurous!? Race down 3,400' of track, and descend 300 vertical feet, on the Ridge Rider Mountain Coaster at #EpicDiscovery. #VisitCalifornia #TravelNevada #TahoeSouth A post shared by Heavenly Mountain Resort (@skiheavenly) on Jul 6, 2016 at 1:55pm PDT

For more on the coaster head to Heavenly’s site.