Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 03.29.17

Inspired by Kevin Klein Live’s Wednesday rap song from last week, there were some new Wednesday-related songs sent to the show that covered a plethora of genres. A few from listeners had some numbers that could be hits, including a pop song that Kevin and Ally both thought could be on Top 40 radio if the creators played their cards right. But still, it seemed that Dead Eyes’ country music take on the least loved day of the week definitely created the biggest reaction, for better or worse.

Plus, the new trend in food is fueling a hatred from Kevin that has previously only been seen aimed at kale. This new trend is called hand salads, which is just leafs of lettuce laid out, where you take a leaf and dip them in some sort of salad dressing. It’s a food fad that does the opposite of improving on salad and just makes it even lamer. But Kevin predicts that we’ll see this popping up in restaurants with a crazy high mark up here in the Bay Area. Do yourself a favor and just leaf it alone.

Also on today’s podcast:

An interview with Chris Hardwick immediately followed by a post-interview show called Talking Hardwick

Ally reveals her Kickstarter project, an app for couples arguments called Quarrl

Defense of the font known as Comic Sans from the creator of the font himself

And more!

