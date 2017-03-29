National Grilled Cheese Day Celebration In San Francisco This April

March 29, 2017 10:36 PM
Filed Under: Grilled Cheese, San Francisco

The Soma StrEat Food Park (428 11th St.) is hosting an event for Bay Area grilled cheese fanatics on Sunday April 9th from 11AM-5PM.

They’ll be showing the San Francisco Giants game, giving you bottomless beer, or sangria for $30, & offering up creative grilled cheese specials from some of the Bay Area’s finest food trucks to commemorate National Grilled Cheese Day.

The first 200 guests are free with Facebook RSVP, others will be charged a $5 cover.

Here’s some of the vendors you can expect to offer up grilled cheese specials at the celebration:

Lots of cheese is fine by us. Mac n Cheese Grilled Cheese 🧀👍🏻 From @theamericangrilledcheese Photo cred:@punny.yummies

A post shared by Stanford Court San Francisco (@stanfordcourtsf) on

See you there.

 

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live