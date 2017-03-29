National Grilled Cheese Day Celebration In San Francisco This April

The Soma StrEat Food Park (428 11th St.) is hosting an event for Bay Area grilled cheese fanatics on Sunday April 9th from 11AM-5PM.

They’ll be showing the San Francisco Giants game, giving you bottomless beer, or sangria for $30, & offering up creative grilled cheese specials from some of the Bay Area’s finest food trucks to commemorate National Grilled Cheese Day.

The first 200 guests are free with Facebook RSVP, others will be charged a $5 cover.

Here’s some of the vendors you can expect to offer up grilled cheese specials at the celebration:

Lots of cheese is fine by us. Mac n Cheese Grilled Cheese 🧀👍🏻 From @theamericangrilledcheese Photo cred:@punny.yummies A post shared by Stanford Court San Francisco (@stanfordcourtsf) on Nov 7, 2016 at 12:55pm PST

Meeting my man Kelvin with @exclclothing. Hooked up phat! Double dragon and some simple fries that got Adamized! Hahaha. #grub4life #adamsgrubtruck #doubledragon #ultimatefries #hookedup A post shared by Adam's Grub Truck (@adamsgrubtruck) on Nov 10, 2016 at 2:58pm PST

We are celebrating #nationalcorndogday at @somastreatfoodpark. Come by and try our longanisa corn dog special topped with magic aioli, banana ketchup, and furikake. A post shared by The Sarap Shop (@thesarapshop) on Mar 25, 2017 at 12:23pm PDT

See you there.