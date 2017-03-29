National Grilled Cheese Day Celebration In San Francisco This April

The Soma StrEat Food Park (428 11th St.) is hosting an event for Bay Area grilled cheese fanatics on Sunday April 9th from 11AM-5PM.
They’ll be showing the San Francisco Giants game, giving you bottomless beer, or sangria for $30, & offering up creative grilled cheese specials from some of the Bay Area’s finest food trucks to commemorate National Grilled Cheese Day.
The first 200 guests are free with Facebook RSVP, others will be charged a $5 cover.
Here’s some of the vendors you can expect to offer up grilled cheese specials at the celebration:
See you there.