Soundcheck Sitdown With Maggie Rogers

LIVE 105 Music Director Aaron Axelsen sat down with up-in-coming Soundcheck artist Maggie Rogers for a chat.

After impressing Pharrell who was left ‘speechless’ upon watching her perform as an art student at NYU, Maggie has since inked a recording contract with Capitol Records, sold-out her San Francisco live debut at Popscene in under 10 minutes and has overall, cemented herself as a bona fide 2017 next big thing contender. — Aaron Axelsen