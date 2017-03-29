The Bay Area’s Two Haunted Chuck E. Cheese’s

It’s not all fun & games at the Chuck E. Cheese’s off of Tully Road in San Jose. This particular Chuck E. Cheese’s location used to be the home of a toy store called Magic Village that featured large toy soldiers in the windows.

Those windows are where you’ll now see the Chuck E. Cheese’s mouse when you drive by.

Now as one story goes, when the location was still a toy store, a little girl fell from a third story window to her death. Though there’s no legit confirmation that this ever happened, there have been claims from Chuck E. Cheese’s goers that a face of a little girl has been seen in the parking lot & on the third floor.

There are is also a tale of a little boy who fell down the stairs while looking for his mother. Supposedly, cries for his mom can still be heard in a particular stairwell of the building.

While this San Jose location is the more commonly known haunted Bay Area Chuck E. Cheese’s location it has also been reported that the one in San Bruno (in San Bruno Town Centre) has some ghosts in it as well:

Customers have said that there are cold spots in the showroom area, and they feel that someone is watching them.

If you’re thinking there’s similarities between these stories and the popular video game “Five Nights At Freddy’s” we get that. However, both of these tales pre-date the existence of the game.

Spooky, huh?